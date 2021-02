PITTSBURG, Ks. — It’s hard to imagine anyone choosing to play outside right now – unless it’s to sled or toss snowballs. But what about tossing softballs?

It’s about to happen this weekend in Pittsburg. The annual Snowball Softball Tournament at the Don Gutteridge Sports Complex begins on Saturday.

It’s a double-elimination tourney – costs $100 a team. If you need more information – or would like register your team – give Pittsburg Parks & Rec a call – 620-231-8310.