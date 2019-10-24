Task force looks to clean up vandalism around city of Pittsburg

The City of Pittsburg creates a task force to keep the city free of graffiti.

This past summer, different locations downtown were tagged, creating an eye sore for many residents. So, city staff and police volunteered to clean and cover up the graffiti.

This new task force hopes to keep Pittsburg beautiful and work to keep taggers at bay.

“We want those that live here and that are visiting here to enjoy the same things that we enjoy,” explained Quentin Holnes with the City of Pittsburg. “And graffiti can be beautiful, but the stuff we see is not.”

Paint and materials used by the task force were donated by members of the community. The city asks if you see any graffiti around town, to report it to them so the task force can clean it up.