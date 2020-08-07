Pittsburg Stuff The Bus seeking donations

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A local ministry needs your help to collect back-to-school items for students in need.

The Salvation Army and Walmart stores in Pittsburg are joining forces for a Stuff The Bus event this weekend.

It’s this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter on North Broadway and the Neighborhood Martet on East Centennial.

Shoppers are encouraged to buy school items inside and then drop them into specially marked collection bins.

They’ll be handed out to kids throughout Crawford County.

https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/d03ca78f-0d38-4525-b3a9-13f2e49072d1/view