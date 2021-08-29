PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg students got the chance to show off their hard work for a good cause.

Sunday the Southeast Kansas Humane Society held its Gone to the Dogs adoption event at Lakeside Park.

Over the past year fifth grade students worked on constructing and painting dog houses using math they had learned throughout the school year.

At the event the houses were auctioned off with all proceeds raised going towards the humane society.

Matt Burford, Lakeside Elementary Teacher, says, “It’s great to see them, the lightbulb come on and say “wow this is where I use it in everyday life or projects.”

Natalie Enoch, PCMS Student, says, “They told us to stay simple because getting complicated could make it a lot harder and make it look worse, so we decided to make it simple and make it look like this and we liked how it turned out.”

A bag of pureLUXE dog food was donated for each of the homes built by the students.

This is the fourth year Lakeside has built homes for the humane society.