Pittsburg State’s Nature Reach Program plans to modify summer camp

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State’s Nature Reach Program plans to still hold camp this summer, however this time with some modifications.

Nature Reach runs from June 22 to June 26 and will offer two virtual summer camps.

Kids aged from kindergarten to third grades will be able to watch lessons by Nature Reach Director Delia Lister via zoom.

There will also be a Nature Reach story time available for children aged 3 to 5.

This program will run in July.

The Robotics and Construction Program will run in July as well.

Those sessions will be held on campus at the Department of Engineering Technology and School of Construction.

Hand sanitizer and masks will be available, and students will work in smaller groups and have staggered breaks.