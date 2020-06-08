Pittsburg State University students plan rally

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A rally is planned for Monday in Pittsburg.

The Black Student Association at Pittsburg State University, along with members of the community including organizer Marti Sinclair, will hold a rally at 2 P.M. in Immigrant Park at 106 West Second Street in Downtown.

It is open to the public.

PSU Director of Student Diversity says the rally will be a peaceful way to make voices heard and bring the community of Pittsburg together in solidarity.

But the real work, she says, starts after the protest.

Rose says one thing she encourages is being registered to vote and getting out to the polls and making your voice heard.