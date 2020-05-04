Pittsburg State University professor appointed to a statewide panel

PITTSBURG, Kan. — One Pittsburg State University instructor has recently been appointed to a statewide panel that will help shape the future of early childhood learning in Kansas.

Amber Tankersley will be on the Kansas Early Childhood Recommendations Panel that is part of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund.

She will oversee soon to be implemented early learning programs.

And she will instruct students to go on to work for Head Start, foster care, and adoption agencies.

Tankersley has worked at the university since 2008 and works in the Family and Consumer Services Department.