PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University pays tribute to all the men and women who have fought and died for our country — even with social distancing rules in place.

While so many people streamed today’s service at the PSU Veterans Memorial, the meaning behind this holiday played an important role in making the virtual program.

Memorial Day ceremonies look a little different this year.

No crowds…

Tony Perez, Keynote Speaker, said, “Many people think it’s just a day for barbecuing and the start of summer, but it has more meaning than that.”

No big fanfare…

Cpt. Eric Leon, US Army, PSU Asst. Prof. Military Science, said, “We haven’t forgotten. I think that’s what it comes down to. Regardless of what’s currently happening in the whole world right now.”

“It came together quite nicely,” said Perez.

“It’s better than nothing being done at this point.”

Jon Bartlow, PSU Director of Alumni and Constituent Relations, said, “We decided, if we can’t bring them to us, we will bring the Memorial and what we had to say to them.”

This amphitheater, normally full of people for Memorial Day. But even though it will stay empty, due to social distancing guidelines in Kansas, those in charge wanted to make sure people who have given their lives and service to our country are still honored.

“We have to follow the rules, but we’re trying to do everything in our power to make sure that we are still able to honor those individuals this Memorial Day.”

“With the opportunity to stream it, and to video it before hand, take advantage of the weather,” said Perez.

“Not having a live audience, it’s a little concerning, a little sad in itself. But the fact that we can place this online and then share this across the United States, it’s still worth while,” said Leon.

An iconic Veterans Memorial in Pittsburg.

Honoring so many who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Even if the pandemic changed the plans a little.

“It’s still important to be out here, and recognize those who sacrificed their lives to basically give us our freedom.”