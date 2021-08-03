Pittsburg State University is requiring anyone who enters to wear a mask

PITTSBURG, KS – Pittsburg State University is taking measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta Variant when classes resume.

Beginning tomorrow, all faculty, staff, students, and visitors will be required to wear masks when inside campus buildings, regardless of their vaccination status.

The university continues to encourage faculty, staff, and students to get vaccines, free of charge, at the Bryant Student Health Center, or at other off-campus locations in Pittsburg.

Students living in residence halls must either submit proof of vaccination, proof they’ve had the illness since March of last year, or a negative test within 72 hours of arrival on campus.