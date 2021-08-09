Pittsburg State University is offering an incentive scholarship for students who get vaccinated for COVID-19

PITTSBURG, KS – Pittsburg State announces an incentive for students to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The university announced today that students who regularly attend on-campus classes at Pitt State will get a $500 scholarship if they have proof of vaccination by September 17th.

Those students will also be entered to win one of two $8,500 scholarships, equivalent to a semester’s worth of full tuition, fees, meals, and housing.

Students must have received both Pfizer or Moderna shots, or the single dose Johnson and Johnson shot to be eligible.

The scholarships will be applied to the spring 2022 semester, unless the student graduates in December 2021, then the money will be reimbursed.

The incentives are being funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.