Pittsburg State University is hosting their annual Robotics and Construction Camp

PITTSBURG, KS – Pittsburg State University is giving kids the chance to hone their STEM skills for the next couple of weeks.

All part of the university’s annual Robotics and Construction Camp.

All classes are being held inside the Kansas Technology Center, and involve area kids between the ages of 9 and 14.

The two-week camp kicked off today.

“We believe that the reason why students get so much out of this is because we’re using a basic system through LEGO that they’re able to grasp onto and yet we’re able to use it in a way that we can actually do what we like to call Edu-tainment or I like to call Learning Through Play.” Says Norman Philipp, PSU College of Technology.

Each day consists of a morning session where the focus is robotics.

The kids then learn about construction during the afternoons.