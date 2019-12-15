Pittsburg State University hosts Wreaths Across America ceremony

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University joins in on a national effort to honor our nation’s heroes during the holidays.

Saturday, the University held their Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial.

All five branches of the military were represented and honored with a holiday wreath.

There was also a special presentation for prisoners of war and soldiers that have been declared missing in action.

The ceremony was organized by PSU’s Memorial Advisory Board and the military science department to help push the mission of the day which is remember, honor and teach.

Laurel Shelton, PSU Memorial Advisory Board, says, “I think it’s just a great day for America when we can all do this and celebrate in a memorable way.”

Shelton adds that her father was a Vietnam veteran and she is happy to help share his legacy.

Pittsburg State joins more than 1,000 locations nationally recognizing this day.