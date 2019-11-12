Pittsburg State University hosts Veterans Day ceremony

Pittsburg, Ks. — More than 300 local students filled the National Guard Gymnasium At Pittsburg State University for the annual veterans day ceremony.

The program, presented as a civics lesson for the students, aimed to stress the importance of honoring all who served.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker was retired major Kavan Stull. Stull served in the Army from 1975 to 1981.

He urges students to be active in their own learning and research the history of our country and those who have served.

He says he hopes today’s program piques the students’ interest in World War I.

“It was a time where the United States emerged to a world power and they were instrumental in saving Europe from itself. It was quite an exercise and sacrifice for our country.”

Major Stull’s passion for historical preservation has made him a sought after speaker.

He’s been a feature speaker at museums, historic sites, and schools throughout the region.