PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has added a new position to their health center aimed at covid-19 prevention.

Taylor Panczer will now serve as the campus’ covid-19 case manager.

Her duties will include educating students, staff and faculty on the virus as well as mitigating risk factors.

She says relaying that information will allow students to continue to have in-person classes.

Taylor Panczer, COVID-19 Case Manager, says, “They want to be back into the classrooms just a much as faculty and staff do and so talking to them about why it’s important to wear their mask,

practice physical distancing, washing their hands. By doing so, they can go back to class, they can partake in co-curricular activities. And so really just highlighting the benefits of it.”

The university will be splitting classes up with on campus and online courses.

The fall semester begins August 17.