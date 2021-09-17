Pittsburg State University attempts to break construction record

PITTSBURG, Kans. — How flat can you make a floor?

This is the question the Pittsburg State University School of Construction was looking to answer today.

A team of construction management students from the department began work on creating the world’s flattest floor this morning.

The team partnered with 10 regional companies for the floor — using more than one million dollars worth of equipment.

Companies include Multiquip Incorporated, George J. Shaw Construction Company, and Somero Enterprises.

“What the students are getting is an example of what’s happening out in the field that we can’t do in the classroom. We can look at plans all day long, but when they come out here they can see the blue tarp on the ground which is our vapor barrier, we can take that off in class but they can’t see that, or the base rock or the sequencing of where to place your pump,” said Seth O’Brien, PSU Assoc. Professor.

Talon Concrete tested the floor this afternoon. Pitt State missed the record by 3-64ths of an inch.