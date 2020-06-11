PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State is granted funds to purchase exclusive agricultural equipment.

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a part of the USDA, awarded the university $95,000 to purchase a hydraulic training board.

Currently, the only training you could receive on this equipment is done in Canada and Germany.

The Department of Automotive Technology at the university says they will offer 12 workshops starting later this year to educate agriculture industry personnel on the equipment.