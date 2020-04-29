Pittsburg State announces new ceremony date for May graduates

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Pittburg State University’s May graduates will get a chance to be recognized for their major life accomplishment.

The university announced today the graduates will be honored with a commencement ceremony on December 12th and each graduate will receive copies of the traditional printed commencement program.

The school found that many students wanted that face-to-face ceremony to celebrate their hard work.

The ceremony will also be recorded on the University’s Vimeo and YouTube channels.

The original May graduation ceremony was canceled back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so much uncertainty surrounding any future events.