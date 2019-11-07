Pittsburg “Sip and Shop” event planned for this weekend; Proceeds to go towards park improvements

PITTSBURG, Kan.–The Pittsburg Kiwanis Club invites the community out to shop for a good cause.

On November 8th and 9th, the organization will be partnering with 30 area businesses for their second annual Sip and Shop.

For a $20 fee, shoppers can receive special pricing on items from participating stores as well as enjoy wine tasting while they shop.

All proceeds generated from the event will go towards making improvements to the Kiwanis Park on South Broadway Street.

“It would be to replace some slides, to get some more what they call ‘kiddie cushion’– the softer grounding for that and it costs a lot of money,” explained club member Angel Radell. “So, we just want to update it and keep bringing our kids out there so we can be safe.”

