Pittsburg “sharrows” remind drivers to share the road with bicyclists

Motorists in Pittsburg may have noticed some unusual markings on the road along South Broadway.

They are called “sharrows” which is a combination of the words “share” and “arrow” And, they denote the area in the road way where bicyclists are allowed to ride their bikes.

City officials took advantage of the timing of road resurfacing to include the “sharrows” markings.

“Cyclists have a right as a vehicle, albeit a slow-moving vehicle, to own the lane, but it’s not always safe because of inattentive drivers and people who think they own the lane and that bikes should be somewhere else, but the lanes that have the ‘sharrows’ on them are where we actually share the road,” explained John Robb with the Active Transportation Advisory Board.

Robb says he hopes the markings will lead to a safer and more bike-friendly city.