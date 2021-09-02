Pittsburg sees increase in population growth

PITTSBURG, Kans. — While some areas across Kansas are noticing a drop in population — it’s quite the opposite for Pittsburg, especially over the past two-years.

According to the latest US Census numbers, the city saw an increase of nearly 500 residents between 2019 and 2020.

According to the data analytics company, Unacast, the city has added close to 900 more residents since march of last year.

Officials say the population spike is likely due to business growth, tourism and infrastructure development in recent years.

“We’ve been creating the jobs here in Pittsburg for the last several years, really what you’re seeing changing is we’re now adding the housing, and thanks to the city leadership we now have three housing developments going on in our community, so now not only do we have people moving to Pittsburg to work here, but they’re also living here as well,” said Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce President

“The Villas At Creekside” housing development broke ground in Pittsburg last week.

The Creekside East Development has a number of homes finished, some are already housing families.