Pittsburg sees business growth

PITTSBURG, Ks. — 2019 has been a booming year for business in Pittsburg, and there’s still room for more growth.

The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce reports about 73 businesses have opened their doors in town this year.

That’s an increase from the 40 businesses that set up shop in town in 2018.

This success also reflects that many people are looking at Pittsburg for employment.

Blake Benson, President of Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce said, “Now I think the demand is there for businesses to come in and serve those residents that are moving to our community to take these jobs and so it’s obviously a good time to open a new business in Pittsburg.”

Blake says contributing factors to growth have been the university and the growing health care industry.