Pittsburg seeking volunteers for advisory boards

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg is looking for volunteers to serve on citizen advisory boards.

The city is now accepting applications for a number of boards and there are several open positions that you can apply for.

Applications can be submitted to the county clerk’s office until November 26th.

City leaders say this can be a great way to get involved in your local community.

Jay Byers, Deputy City Manager, said “The downtown advisory board for example, they have four openings now. People’s who’s terms are expiring. Anything that involves the downtown is something that is usually brought before them.”

The appointments will be made at the city commission meeting on December 10th.