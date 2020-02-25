Pittsburg seeking city flag design submissions

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Downtown Advisory Board is inviting the community to be a part of the town’s history.

The board has announced they are looking for design submissions for the city of Pittsburg’s flag.

The Southeast Kansas town has no record of ever having a flag.

The city has been working on its Imagine Pittsburg 2030 iniative, which pushes for growth and innovation in the community.

And some believe this new flag will be a direct reflection of that.

Sydney Anselmi, Chairperson, Pittsburg Downtown Advisory Board, said, “Where we’re at in Pittsburg right now is we’re finding a new identity for ourselves. And so to me I think it’s just really exciting and I think there’s going to be so many opportunities for people to get involved with it.”

Anyone can submit a design for the new flag by March 31st.

The hope is to unveil the flag on May 20th, the city of Pittsburg’s birthday.

For a complete list of guidelines and more information.