Pittsburg seeking applicants for Citizens Advisory Board

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg is seeking applicants for a vacancy on the Citizens Advisory Board for the Memorial Auditorium.

The advisory board reviews and recommends programs and events at the venue.

The board is made up of five Pittsburg residents and two non-Pittsburg residents.

Members serve a four-year term.

The candidate looking to fill this vacancy must live in Pittsburg.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk by August 5th at 12 p.m.

The appointment will be made at the August 11th Pittsburg City Commission meeting.