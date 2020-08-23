Pittsburg seeing a hike in sales

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Classes are back in session and Pittsburg businesses are seeing a hike in customers.

Due to coronavirus, many restaurants and shops saw a lull in business–hoping to see things pick back up once students got back to campus.

Jolly Fox Brewery says foot traffic has been consistent for them so far.

And they are taking plenty of safety measures to ensure they can stay open.

Casye Seifert, General Manager, Jolly Fox Brewery, says,

“Of course having this outside patio really helps because we can spread everybody out as far as they want to and honestly the outside fills up before the inside ever does so people really do appreciate having an outdoor place to gather and get something to eat.”

Seifert says they will be hosting plenty of events over the school year to encourage more people to come out.