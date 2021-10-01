Pittsburg schools to update mask policy starting soon

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg School District could soon make masks optional for students — but there are a number of specific conditions.

There can be no more than 40 COVID-19 cases each week in Crawford County, with cases remaining at that level or less for two weeks. The referring capacity of local hospitals must be no less than 20%. And, less than 3%of school absences can be COVID-related, either district-wide or in a single school building.

This all goes into effect on Monday.

Masks will still be required on all forms of school transportation. District officials will continue to meet weekly with the Crawford County Health Department.