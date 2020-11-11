Pittsburg Schools to return later for Spring semester

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg Schools will be opening a little later for the Spring semester.

The school board approved to move back the start of the Spring semester to January 5th.

The original date of January 4th will be used as a work day for staff to prepare for the remainder of the school year.

More than 180 students have been exposed to the virus since November 3rd in the district.

Pittsburg Community School’s Superintendent Rich Proffitt said, “We are using data to drive our decisions. Positive staff cases have been minimal. However, quarantines due to close contact

Exposure is creating an issue that we need to watch carefully. We need to ensure that appropriate supervision is provided while maintaining a safe environment for our students and staff. Mitigation cannot stop at our doors, we need our community to join us in these efforts.

Wearing a mask, social distancing. We can all take steps to keep our students safe.”