Pittsburg schools now have a full-time resource officer

Some schools in Southeast Kansas are a little safer thanks to an agreement between a school district and its local sheriff’s office.

It’s difficult financially to put a school resource officer in every school building in larger districts like U.S.D. 250 in Pittsburg. But thanks to an agreement between the district and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, all four elementary schools will share their own officer.

“It’s very reassuring to both us as educators, the students and the parents as well, so he’s always just a phone call away and comes very quickly,” says Ann Lee, Westside Elementary principal.

Under the agreement, there will be a permanent resource officer at both the district’s middle and high schools. As well as one rotating between the elementary buildings. The school resource officers are provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, and the school district in turn reimburses the Sheriff’s Department for the nine months the officers are in schools.

“This is an opportunity for our students to get to know an officer in a casual role, he interacts with them at lunch, he partners with them as I guess as what you would call a big brother role, play basketball with them as a reward for behavior and things like that and yes it’s a great opportunity to build relationships with a police officer,” says Ann Lee.

The money to fund the officer’s presence during the school year is coming out of the district’s general fund.