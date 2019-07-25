Pittsburg Schools new strategic plan focuses on five areas

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg School District will implement a new strategic plan this upcoming school year.

Superintendent Rich Proffitt spearheaded the plan in an effort to adapt the district’s practices to the changing times. He explains learning nowadays involves more than just the subjects being taught.

The five areas of focus are communication, resource management, community partnerships, social-emotional academic learning, and curriculum.

School staff say it’s important to integrate meaningful relationships into their lessons to create strong connections between students and the community.

“It’s a comprehensive way of educating kids in all areas. Not just the academic sense but all the socio-emotional ways, but it also calls on community partnerships for us to make sure this plan is successful.” Rich Proffitt, Pittsburg Schools Superintendent

Superintendent Proffitt adds, his long term goal is to make Pittsburg Schools the best school district in Kansas.