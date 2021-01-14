Pittsburg schools launches internet service

PITTSBURG, Ks. — As we move further into the digital age, access to the internet is becoming more and more necessary. The pandemic has only highlighted the need, since many students now require it to effectively get an education.

Kelynn Heardt, Pittsburg High School Principal, said, “What this has provided is a way for our students to connect without interruption in the their school day.”

Access to the internet has been a struggle for many during the pandemic. Families in the Pittsburg Community School system were some of those facing this problem.

Dr. Brad Hanson, Pittsburg Community Schools Assistant Superintendent, said, “We surveyed and we found that approximately 20 percent of our families did not have good quality internet service.”

So the district decided to do something to make sure students in need could have access to an education, even if they’re learning remotely.

“We put ourselves in for a couple of grants and were awarded one point one million dollars to make this dream a reality.”

And with the city of Pittsburg, they created a resource to help its students.

“What we’ve done is created our own private L-T-E network, here in Pittsburg, it’s owned by the city of Pittsburg, it’s going to be maintained by the city of Pittsburg, but the benefit is for our students.”

Not only helping students in school, but after school as well.

Kelynn Heardt, Pittsburg High School Principal, said, “If an assignment requires research, now there’s not that obstacle to try and figure out where to go and how to get that, they have it right in the comfort of their home.”

Leveling the playing field and helping remove one more obstacle from education.

“I’m seeing and getting communication of thankfulness and appreciation and not just from our families but from our teachers as well, it definitely had a great impact in a positive way.”

https://www.usd250.org/o/District/page/dragonnet