Pittsburg schools discussing plan to bring CAPS program to students

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A new program wants to give high school students a chance to test drive their future careers.

Pittsburg Community Schools met with local business leaders to discuss plans to bring the Center for Advanced Professional Studies or CAPS program to the high school.

The program helps juniors and seniors get out of the classroom and try out potential careers to see what’s available in the community for future work.

It focuses on building work skills so students can be successful when they leave high school or college.

Dr: Brad Hanson, Assistant Superintendent, Pittsburg Community Schools, said, “We had the pleasure of starting this program about 5 years ago and we just engaged in conversation with our community. What is it that we need? What programs do we need? What are our kids lacking? What are seeing with your entry level employees that we can improve upon and so that led to the development of the CAPS program and that’s what we’re going to try to start her in Pittsburg.”

Doctor Hanson says the program would be like a real job, students will have to apply, undergo an interview, and will work each day they are required to be in school.

He says he wants as many Pittsburg area business owners to get involved so students can have access to an abundance of career choices.