Pittsburg School Districts Introduces Online Enrollment

PITTSBURG, Ks.,–This upcoming school year, Pittsburg School District students will now be able to enroll online.



A test email will go out on July 10th from the district to ensure your account information is correct.



If you do not receive an email on the 10th, you will need to contact the district to fill out a form to update your information.



Online enrollment will be live starting on July 15th, and parents will receive a link with the steps on how to enroll their student.



Online enrollment assistance will be provided to those that need it.