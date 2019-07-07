Pittsburg School District to Host Community Coffee

News

by: Lauren Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURG, Ks.,–The Pittsburg Community School District is inviting alumni, students and area residents to help them create a USD 250 strategic plan.


The community coffee will take place on Wednesday, July 10th and Wednesday, July 24th at 8 A.M. at Block22 in Pittsburg.


Last school year, a group of about 100 community members assembled to gather feedback on what the district could be doing better.


That information revealed a couple themes that will be discussed further that will serve as the framework for the strategic plan.


Pittsburg schools Superintendent Richard Proffitt will also be in attendance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story