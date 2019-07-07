Pittsburg School District to Host Community Coffee

PITTSBURG, Ks.,–The Pittsburg Community School District is inviting alumni, students and area residents to help them create a USD 250 strategic plan.



The community coffee will take place on Wednesday, July 10th and Wednesday, July 24th at 8 A.M. at Block22 in Pittsburg.



Last school year, a group of about 100 community members assembled to gather feedback on what the district could be doing better.



That information revealed a couple themes that will be discussed further that will serve as the framework for the strategic plan.



Pittsburg schools Superintendent Richard Proffitt will also be in attendance.