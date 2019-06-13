Pittsburg School District adopts out-of-state student policy

The Pittsburg School District will be adopting a new out-of-state student policy starting next school year.

Any new student that resides in another state and goes to a school in the district will be subject to paying tuition. Currently, the district has about 19 out-of-state students, but they will either be grandfathered in or have their costs factored into the schools budget. This decision comes after the Kansas Board of Education approved to only partially fund costs for out-of-state students.

Pittsburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Rich Proffitt says, “While it is unfortunate that this policy is needed; it is important for us to keep our dragon family together and care for our students. I believe that this policy is the fairest approach to doing both.”

