Pittsburg Salvation Army taking applications for 2020 commodities distribution

PITTSBURG, Mo. — The Pittsburg Salvation Army is preparing to continue serving those in need in the new year.

They’re already taking applications for commodities distribution in 2020

Misty Huddleston, Emergency Assistance Case Worker, said, “God put me here to serve other people and that’s what I’m doing.”

Misty Huddleston comes to work every day at the Salvation Army, ready to serve.

“It’s a blessing to work here honestly.”

The Pittsburg Salvation Army is accepting 2020 commodities applications.

“Anyone in Crawford County can sign up and they just have to bring proof of I-D, proof of residency, and a copy of their income.”

The program provides free food and groceries through the commodity supplemental food program.

“2019, I know we served over 500 and so far signed up we have 250.”

Beverly Hunsaker, Volunteer, said, “And we try and provide these things for them because we know that we have a lot in this community that need help.”

The Salvation Army recently opened a home goods pantry, because of a growing need for toiletries and household items.

“Yes you need food, but do you need like shampoo, or soap, or deodorant. Toothpaste, tooth brushes, and they’re like oh yeah, I forgot I need that stuff,” said Huddleston.

Based on the needs, volunteers create a basket of items.

“Depending on you know what all they need. But we have to do it on a case by case basis. Cause some people might need laundry soap and other people may not have a washer and dryer,” said Huddleston.

“They just come and we try to support the community, that’s what we try to do,” said Hunsaker.

“They are extremely grateful because it’s stuff they don’t think that they need and when you’re talking to them you can see the need is there,” said Huddleston.

Commodities are distributed on the third Thursday of each month.

“And so you’re like OK let me hook you up. Let me just give you some stuff that will help you,” said Huddleston.”