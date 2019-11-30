Pittsburg Salvation Army helps kids get gifts this season

PITTSBURG Ks. — You may find it hard to believe, but there are some people that actually enjoy the Christmas shopping experience.

If you happen to be in that group, a Kansas organization would love to have you pick up a few extra gifts when you’re out and about.

Imagine what it would be like for a child to wake up on Christmas morning and not have anything under the tree.

That’s exactly what the Pittsburg Salvation Army is trying to avoid.

That’s where trees like this one at the Salvation Army office come into play.

Lt. Mylie Hadden, Pittsburg Salvation Army Corp Officer, said, “They’re out in the community, and you can get one of these tags and it has a suggested age, boy or girl and toys.”

They’re called Angel Trees and there are 11 of them in Pittsburg.

Tags like these are printed for each individual that has been verified as a child in need and it contains a list of items that particular child wants for Christmas.

Hadden explains what to do next.

“You donate those here to the Salvation Army and it becomes part of our community distribution, this goes on until December 16th”