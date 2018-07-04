Pittsburg's Fireworks Display

Town of Addison

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. and the display is located at Four Oaks Golf Course so parking around Lincoln Park is sure to give you the best display. Tune into 96.9 FM for coordinating display music!

Lincoln Park will be one way streets (counterclockwise); please prepare to slow down and expect delays throughout the day with increasing traffic in the evening. Parking is not allowed on the shoulder area of Highway 69 bypass, at all, but especially during the fireworks display.

Please plan to arrive early for the best parking area in and around Lincoln Park. Additionally, fireworks are not allowed in Lincoln Park. For more information, call PPRD at 620-231-8310.

