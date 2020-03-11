Pittsburg Rotary holds massively successful fundraiser for Lord’s Diner

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Pittsburg civic group is giving a big boost to a project to feed the hungry.

The Rotary Club of Pittsburg and sunrise rotary teamed up for a phone-athon in support of the Lord’s Diner.

The goal was to raise $150,000 to cover the costs of food, staff salaries, and overhead costs.

The effort was even more successful than expected, netting $185,000.

Joe Dellasega, Lord’s Diner, said, “The Pittsburgh rotary breathed life into the diner. Because we didn’t know where it was going to come from. The reality is we have a Give 365 – so it came from over 350 people.”

The Lord’s Diner in Pittsburg serves an average of 150 meals per night at a cost of $365.

In 2019, that added up to 53,000 meals served by 800 volunteers.