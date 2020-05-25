Pittsburg residents: Your daily commute may be affected

PITTSBURG, Kan. — If you’re in the Pittsburg area, there’s some roadwork that may affect your commute.

Starting May 26, construction crews will begin a project to replace the 4th Street bridge over the KCS Railroad Tracks in Pittsburg.

This project is estimated to take 250 working days to complete.

Work will include re-constructing and widening the roadway to 52 feet, pouring new concrete at each end of the bridge, and constructing a new 10-foot walking trail on the north side of the bridge.

Two-way traffic will be carried through the work zone in staged construction phases.