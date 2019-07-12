Pittsburg receives grant for better pedestrian access to health care facilities

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A Southeast Kansas town receives a grant to provide better pedestrian access to health care facilities.

The City of Pittsburg was awarded a $100,000 trail grant by Live Well Crawford County. The funding will be used to build a six foot sidewalk that leads to the North Medical District in town. This gives residents the option to bike or walk to the Community Health Center or other neighboring buildings.

“To be able to get people to move actively through the city, so to be able to do that up towards the Medical District where people are trying to get access to health care, medical care, is very important, so to be able to get them there, makes us really happy we can partner with Live Well Crawford County to do this project.” Kim Vogel, Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Director

The Active Transportation Advisory Board will be reviewing plans for the new sidewalk in the coming weeks that will best serve the community and utilize funding.