Pittsburg reactivates group dedicated to review of discriminatory complaints

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg reactivates a group dedicated to reviewing discriminatory complaints within the community.

Members of the Human Relations Commission were appointed at last night’s City Commission meeting.

Interest in restarting the group began when a petition pushing for the city to create an ordinance against discrimination surfaced in November.

The Human Relations Commission now wants to ensure Pittsburg is a place for everyone no matter their gender, race or sexual orientation.

Ali Smith, Human Relations Commission, Pittsburg, said, “And what really we can do in order to create and environment in the city of Pittsburg where discrimination isn’t okay and people know that they can complain about it and get restitution for it.”

The group plans to meet at the next Pittsburg city commission meeting.