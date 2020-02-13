Pittsburg Police warn of phone scams

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Law enforcement agencies are urging people to be aware of potential impersonation phone scams this tax season.

The Pittsburg Police Department says they have been contacted by people from the community who are receiving calls from people claiming to be with the IRS and the FBI.

Police say, the person on the other end of the phone may claim that the person owes taxes, there is a warrant for their arrest, and that if they do not pay the fine immediately, they will be arrested.

Deputy Chief of Police Tim Tompkins says it is always important to take great caution and protect yourself, but especially during tax season.

Tim Tompkins, Deputy Chief Of Police, Pittsburg, said, “The internal revenue service is not going to call you on the telephone and they they have a warrant for your arrest. It’s just not something they would ever do. And we want folks just to, you know, if somebody’s asking you for a gift card or a prepaid visa card to settle a debt that should send up a red blag right off the bat.”

Tompkins says one of the things the department recommends is if you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a government agent or law enforcement, ask for their badge or ID number and forward it to your local law enforcement.