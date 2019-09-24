Pittsburg Police stop nets stolen gun and drugs

PITTSBURG, Ks. — At approximately 1:20 p.m., Sept. 23, Pittsburg Police observed moving and equipment violations in the 4000 block of North Parkview Dr., prompting a vehicle stop. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as 53-year-old Franklin E. Brisbin Sr. of Pittsburg, and the passenger, 56-year-old John L. Pelican, also of Pittsburg.

Franklin E. Brisbin Sr.

A request to search the vehicle was granted by Brisbin, resulting in the officers finding a handgun that had been reported stolen during a residential burglary in 2018.

The search also revealed what officers determined to be 15 grams of methamphetamine in Pelican’s possession.

John L. Pelican

Both Pelican and Brisbin were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s office for booking into the jail.

Mr. Brisbin was arrested for felony possession of a stolen firearm and is being held in lieu of $3,000 bond.

Mr. Pelican was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony possession of a stolen firearm. Mr. Pelican is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.