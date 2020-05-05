Pittsburg police searching for suspect involved in drive-by shooting

UPDATE: PITTSBURG, Ks. — Tuesday May 5th at approximately 3:30 p.m. officers responded to report of a shooting on the 300 block of East Monroe Street.

A female victim had been fired upon whilst sitting in her parked vehicle.

The victim stated she was parked facing West when a white late 90s or early 2000s model Mercury Grand Marquis or Ford Crown Victoria pulled up to her vehicle facing East.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was a male subject who began yelling obscenities and aimed a handgun at the victim.

A shot was fired which shattered a rear window in the victim’s vehicle as the suspect vehicle sped away traveling North on Joplin Street.

The victim was uninjured. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or on their tip line at 620-231-TIPS (8477).

Callers may remain anonymous.

