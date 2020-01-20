Pittsburg Police Search for Two People Wanted on Several Counts

Pittsburg, Kan.

The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for two people, wanted on several counts and one of them is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Both of them have been involved in a series of altercations which first began on December 31st, 2019. On this day, 28-year old William T. Patton threatened to harm a woman with a gun and held her against her will.

And on January 8 of this year, police say they located Patton in Woodson County, KS driving a stolen vehicle from Pittsburg. It’s believed he also stole several handguns along with 21-year-old Kaitlyn McMurry.

On January 19th, at 8th and Locust Streets in Pittsburg, they spotted Patton again but he was able to escape. An officer did fire his handgun at the driver, which was suspected to be Patton. It is unclear if driver was struck by the bullet. No officers were injured. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is also helping with this case.

If you believe you may have seen either William Patton or Kaitlyn McMurry you can call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700.