PITTSBURG, Kan.—Just before 8:30 Thursday evening, Pittsburg police were contacted by a 19-year-old man who told officers two men approached him outside of The Break on Broadway Street and asked for a ride. The victim says when he refused, one of the suspects brought out a gun that had been tucked in his waistband and demanded his keys. The victim refused, so he said the suspects forced him into his vehicle and told him to drive. The victim says he intentionally drove into a ditch and ran from the suspects. He ran into a nearby house and called police.

Meanwhile, the suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicles, but were spotted a short time later by Crawford County deputies. The deputies chased the vehicle until it got stuck in a field near the intersection of 130th and 575th Avenue in Crawford County. One of the suspects ran from the vehicle, but deputies were able to use a drone to quickly locate him.

Authorities have identified the suspects as William Steig, 22, of Pittsburg. He was booked in the Crawford County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felony theft, interference with law enforcement fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of stolen property. And Damian Capps, 25, of Pittsburg. He’s also in the Crawford County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felony theft and interference with law enforcement. Both are being held on $53,000 bond.