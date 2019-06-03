Pittsburg Police Department search for suspect in stabbing case

PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in relation to a stabbing.

At approximately 9:45 pm on May 25th, first responders were called to a stabbing incident at 618 W. Martin Street.

Adam West, 20, was first taken to Ascension Via Christi for his injuries, but was later taken to a hospital in Springfield for further treatment. West was released. However, investigators are still following up on the incident that they are calling "targeted."

Anyone with information in relation to the crime is urged to contact the police department at 620-231-1700 or their tip lime at 620-231-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.