Pittsburg Police Department raises $35,000 for Special Olympics

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Police Department is celebrating after raising money for a good cause.

Earlier this month, the department held its Polar Plunge event to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.

At this week’s City Commission meeting, Lieutenant Chris Moore shared that the event was a success, bringing in more than $35,000 for the cause.

This is the second highest amount raised in the state of Kansas this year.

Over the last five years, the department has raised more than $100,000 for Special Olympics Kansas.