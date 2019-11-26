Pittsburg Police Department fights impaired driving over holidays

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Starting today, the Pittsburg Police Department is starting its Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Campaign.

The department will join agencies across the state in an effort to stop impaired driving and ticketing drivers who aren’t wearing a seat belt.

This campaign was made possible through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) that will underwrite overtime enforcement efforts.

Pittsburg Police Department Lieutenant Ben Henderson “We just want people to be safe and understand drinking responsibly, getting a designated driver and also wearing a seat belt when driving those are the best defenses against collisions.”

KDOT claims that the day before Thanksgiving is the worst day for impaired driving related crashes in the state.

The campaign lasts through Sunday December 1st.