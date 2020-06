PITTSBURG, Ks. — With their Click or Ticket initiative completed, the Pittsburg Police Department calls their efforts a success in encouraging safe driving.

During the campaign, officers wrote 181 safety belt citations.

They wrote 6 speeding citations and 36 other citations or arrests.

128 vehicle stops were made during this campaign.

The initiative was supported by a grant to the police department from KDOT to enforce non-impaired driving, wearing a seat-belt, and not texting while driving.